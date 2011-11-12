Skyrim reaches nearly 250,000 concurrent Steam users on day one, topples MW3

Skyrim's kind of a big deal. Seeing as you've probably heard it mentioned more than the word "the" in the past 24 hours, I doubt that comes as a Tamriel-sized surprise to you. That said, at this point, even my cold, jaded soul can't help but say damn .

According to Steam's tracker , Skyrim's rocketed to 231,593 players (as of writing) during its first 24 hours. For reference, Modern Warfare 3's currently in distant second at 78,161. That's sort of, you know, insane. It's probably also a record number of people concurrently falling to their knees, gazing up into the falling rain, and cursing a single interface designer's name.