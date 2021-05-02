Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry has her own mod now

Shirley Curry, the Skyrim Grandma, became a famous YouTuber at the age of 80 thanks to a channel full of wholesome videos about Bethesda's popular RPG. She explores, does quests, hangs out with modded followers, and even reads in-game books. Thanks to a fan petition, she'll be appearing as an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6. In the meantime a group of modders have put Shirley Curry in Skyrim as a follower, with dialogue she recorded espcially for the role.

With the Shirley mod installed you'll be able to recruit her after performing a short quest. Shirley's a barbarian who specializes in two-handed weapons and archery, and if the trailer above is anything to go by is apparently a fearsome combatant. Her dialogue includes a "fully fleshed-out, lore-friendly backstory", stories she'll tell about other characters "inspired by some of the many series Shirley has released on YouTube", and "opinions, comments and observations about certain locations around Skyrim", which is a feature that will be expanded on in a future updates.

The Shirley mod is available on NexusMods and Bethesda.net for Skyrim Special Edition, and a version for vanilla Skyrim is in the works too. While you're at it, here are some more of the best Skyrim Special Edition mods.