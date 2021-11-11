How to get started with fishing in Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Fishing in Skyrim has arrived at last in the Anniversary Edition, with 20 new fish available to cook, mount, or turn into potions. It's available to you if you have Skyrim Special Edition, so you won't need to purchase the Anniversary Edition upgrade to access it.

Being able to eat your deadliest catches will come in handy in Survival mode—one of the bits of Creation Club content included in the new edition—or you can spend the next ten years turning your home into a fancy aquarium. Here's a list of the Skyrim fish you can catch, where to catch them, and more.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

How to get started with fishing in Skyrim

Before this update, your only means of fishing was accidentally hitting a fish with a weapon or catching them with your bare hands. Now you can use Fishing Supplies. To get started, head to the Fishery just to the west of Riften and speak to Swims-In-Deep-Water to learn more about fishing, as well as Viriya, who's waiting outside. They each give you a quest, but speak to Swims-In-Deep-Water first as he'll tell you about fishing spots. There should be a door to the right where he's sitting that you can go through to find the optional Fishing Mastery book.

You'll need to catch some fairweather fish as well as a juvenile mudcrab, but first you'll need to try fishing for the first time. You're looking for Fishing Supplies, which look like a fishing rod and a bucket of fish. Pick up the rod and head to the weapons section of your inventory to equip it. Then, interact with the fishing supplies to cast your line. You'll see splashes appear in the water—then you need to wait for the fish to bite your bait. If you're playing with a controller, you'll feel it start to rumble when you manage to snag a fish, then you'll be prompted to reel it in.

You can't just fish anywhere, though. There are fishing supplies at the Riften docks and just outside of Ivarstead and to the east at Gerimund's Hall to get you started. Keep your eyes peeled for fishing supplies next to bodies of water.

What can you use fish for?

You can now use fish in cooking—either on their own or with other ingredients—to make meals that will restore your health. You can also use fish at alchemy benches to mix new potions, with varying results. If you have built a Hearthfire home, you can also mount your fish on the wall or proudly display them in fish tanks in homage to Blathers' museum in Animal Crossing.

There will also be quests related to fishing. You'll be able to get fishing orders and special requests for fish found in certain locations, like underground ponds. There's an artefact called the Fang of Haynekhtnamet up for grabs for particularly skilled anglers, and it's a nifty way to earn some gold fast in the early game.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Skyrim fish list: The new fish we know about so far

I haven't found all of the fish so far, but here are the ones I do know that came with the latest update:

Juvenile Mudcrab

Carp

Glassfish

Goldfish

Pogfish

Angler Larvae

I'll be adding to this list as we catch more fish, so check back soon.