Skyrim DLC additions teased in hidden patch files: Snow elves, crossbow, vampires

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim - Woolly mammoths

Yesterday, Bethesda PR guru Pete Hines teased an imminent Skyrim DLC reveal . That could come as early as next week but, as CVG point out, fans have already been doing some investigating. Players on the Skyrim forums have pulled out a series of strings hidden within a recent Skyrim patch that makes allusions to a crossbow, a snow elf prince and new vampire feeding animations.

These files were apparently part of a subfolder labelled "DLC01," which does rather suggest that these will be part of the first Skyrim update, though Bethesda have yet to announce their plans. I do quite like the idea of a crossbow, what do you reckon?

