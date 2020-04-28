Sit or stand with this smart-looking motorized desk for a reasonable $260

A piece of ergonomics advice we hear frequently is that we shouldn't stay in the same position for too long. "Your best posture is your next posture" is the catchy way physical therapist Dr Caitlin McGee put it to us recently. One way to change things up is with an adjustable desk which allows you to easily switch from sitting to standing and back again—a desk like this 'Workstream' desk, which is currently on sale for $259.99, $90 off its regular price.

The desk is equipped with a "quiet" electric motor to make it easy to adjust: just press the up and down buttons. Once you've found the perfect height, you can save it to one of three programmable presets. There's also a timer button, in case you want to be reminded at certain times to stand up (adjustable in half-hour increments).

Monoprice Motorized Standing Desk | $259.99 (save $90)

Once you've used a standing desk, it's hard to go back to sitting in a chair for long stretches in front of your PC. It doesn't have to be super expensive, either. This is a great price for a standing desk with an electric motor.View Deal

At full height, the desk stands 49.6 inches. The actual surface measures 47.2 x 29.1 inches with a weight capacity rated at 121 pounds. Part of the surface also tilts, if you want it to—that part is adjustable with a pneumatic level, up to a 30-degree incline.

This is a great price for a standing desk with a motor. Prices vary by make and model, with the some of the more expensive options running several hundred dollars higher, like the Evodesk we reviewed a few years ago.

Alternatively, you can turn your desk into a standing desk for work and gaming with a little elbow grease and creativity, if you'd rather go that route.