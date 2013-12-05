Popular

Sir, You Are Being Hunted update brings wildlife, poachers and stealthier woodlands

By

As a former resident of the British countryside, there's something about Sir, You Are Being Hunted that's fantastically evocative. Maybe it's the browns and dark yellows of the encroaching woodland, the punctuated flapping of startled wildlife, or the cold distant bloops of a fully functioning murderbot. Hmm, now I think about it, Cumbria is a weird place. Better, then, to stay indoors, enjoying rural terror vicariously through this new December update.

The update introduces a new robogent, The Poacher, who lays traps and carries a powerful blunderbuss. Wildlife has also been added, giving you a chance to do your own bit of hunting. In addition, woodland stealth has been tweaked to make creeping through heavy grass a more effective tactic.

There are also new starting loadouts, giving you the opportunity to tweak difficulty and play-style by choosing the amount and type of items that you spawn with.

Sir, You Are Being Hunted's December update is out now, via Steam and the Humble Widget .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
