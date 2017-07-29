Sine Mora EX out soon, adds local co-op, English voice-overs and more

Shoot-'em-up Sine Mora has been remastered for PC, and for the current generation of consoles, with a gaggle of new modes, a more common aspect ratio, and 4K support. That's the pretty shmup featuring anthropomorphic animals piloting bullet-spewing ships, created by Digital Reality and (Killer is Dead developer) Grasshopper Manufacture.

You can find Sine Mora EX on Steam here, where the page proudly boasts of the update's additional features. Here they are, if you're curious:

16:9 Aspect ratio (instead of 16:10 which is still an option)

Full English Voice Overs (Original Hungarian ones are still available as an option)

Local co-op for up to 2 players in Story mode

3 New versus modes: Race, Tanks, Dodgeball

New challenge levels

Improved Rendering

Native 4k at 60 FPS

Sine Mora EX will release on August 8, and did you know that its soundtrack is provided by Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka? The only trailer I can find is of the Switch version, but I don't imagine the PC game will be wildly different: