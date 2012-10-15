SimCity natural disaster trailer drops fireballs on pristine cities

The city shown above demonstrates the grid-induced OCD that a detailed city building sim can inspire in even the messiest soul. If I put down a cup of coffee I'm much more likely to hit some crumpled piece of desk detritus than a empty, tidy, bit of space. And yet, exposed to an empty patch of grass and a means to plant buildings down and a certain ruthlessness emerges. A fence I find accidentally askew triggers a strange anger. That is NOT RIGHT. Time to BURN IT DOWN and do it again.

Fortunately, we'll have natural disasters to do that for us when the new SimCity arrives next February. The new trailer shows a few different disasters doing there thing, including a meteor shower and an old fashioned earthquake. But which is your favourite?