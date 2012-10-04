SimCity gameplay video offers strategies for satisfying needy citizens

Whip out your to-do list. In between your checkboxes for "eat a bagel" and "stare," pencil in "watch 10-minute SimCity video." (Maybe bold it with a Sharpie, too.) Why? Because apart from another glimpse at SimCity's elegant GlassBox engine , the trailer features strategy tips by Lead Designer Stone Librande on constructing a fledgling city of sin, including the classic, never-go-wrong gem "Dump all the sewage into a corner of the town and hope the sims don't notice."

For more insights on lording over swelling settlements like an omnipotent mayor perched atop a cloud, head over to our hands-on .