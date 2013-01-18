SimCity building up momentum, tops sales chart

It's all change at the top of this week's PC sales chart, compiled by online retailers Green Man Gaming, with one reboot toppling another in the battle for supremacy.

Lara Croft tumbles from the top spot - Tomb Raider is down to sixth in the list - and in her place soars another pre-purchase big-hitter, EA's SimCity .

In fact the top ten is awash with games you seemingly can't wait to splash out on. Only one title in the best-sellers list is available now - and that's Guild Wars 2 , which has barely been out of the charts since we can remember. And we can remember back at least as far as November last year.

Last week's number two game, Ron Gilbert's The Cave , is holding on nicely at number four in the hitlist. With the likes of DmC: Devil May Cry and Bioshock Infinite continuing to register strong pre-order sales.

The surprise package is the next Sonic The Hedgehog spin-off, Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed . Sonic is 22 this year, meaning that instead of racing around with pals he really ought to be on the dole and up all night spewing after a heavy session on the pop with mates. Not a bad idea. You can have that one for free, SEGA...

Here's the top ten in full...

1. SimCity * (pre-purchase)

2. DmC: Devil May Cry (pre-purchase)

3. Bioshock Infinite (pre-purchase)

4. The Cave (pre-purchase)

5. Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed (pre-purchase)

6. Tomb Raider (pre-purchase)

7. Guild Wars 2

8. Aliens: Colonial Marines (pre-purchase)

9. Dead Space 3 * (pre-purchase)

10. Omerta: City of Gangsters (pre-purchase)

*Region restrictions apply.

Oh, and lest we forget a vital, money-saving tidbit of info - make sure you enter the following codes at checkout when you buy selected games from Green Man Gaming (excludes SimCity, Crysis 3 and Dead Space 3 in North America):

25% pre-purchase voucher

GMG25-XTYYZ-POSL1

Valid on selected pre-purchase titles until 31/01/2013 1600GMT. Cannot be used in conjunction with another voucher, region restrictions apply.

20% site-wide voucher

GMG20-PJFEW-Y16HK

Valid until 31/01/2013 1600GMT. Cannot be used in conjunction with another voucher, excludes selected titles

