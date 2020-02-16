Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition updates, with fixes to shadows, effects, and more

The Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition is an ongoing project aiming to modify the PC port of Silent Hill 2 with various improvements—some fixing issues that were present in the original console release and others that are specific to the port. This latest update video shows off progress in soft shadows, self shadows, restored post-processing effects, controller support (it should actually rumble like a heartbeat now, like it's supposed to), and plenty more.

There's some real attention-to-detail in the changes, even to the point of changing the mouse cursor in the menu so that it matches the cursor used in the PC versions of Silent Hill 3 and Silent Hill 4: The Room. Blood pools are now bigger, matching the size they were on the PS2, and even the joke 'dog ending' has been tweaked so the blank monitors display security footage.

There's plenty more, as shown in the video. Full instructions for downloading and installing these improvements are available on the Enhanced Edition website. It'll work with either the North American or European (Director's Cut) version of Silent Hill 2.

Here's why Silent Hill belongs on PC.