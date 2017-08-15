Sid Meier's Civilization: A New Dawn brings the series to the tabletop

You've played Civilization while seated at your computer desk, now it's time to play Civilization while seated around a large table with friends. Why? Because the series is getting a board game adaptation in the form of Sid Meier's Civilization: A New Dawn.

According to the product description over at Fantasy Flight Games, it's "a strategy board game in which two to four players act as the rulers of history’s most memorable empires.

"Over the course of the game, players will expand their domains, gain new technologies, and build many of humanity’s greatest wonders. In the end, one nation will rise above all others to leave its indelible mark upon history." Is it possible for more than one nation to rise above? Probably not!

The board game will release some time later this year (Q4 in business terms) and cost $49.95. The product page is unusually exhaustive, so if there's anything else you want to know about this physical, in real life, non-monitor bound game, then you know where to look.