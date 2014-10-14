Show Us Your Rig: Diablo creator David Brevik

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature the PC game industry's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

David Brevik, co-founder of Blizzard North and creator of Marvel Heroes, has a setup that will make any gamer living in a big-city studio apartment jealous. Hailing from San Francisco, where a square foot of real-estate is worth more than a square foot of solid gold, David has repurposed a bookcase as a space saving, murphy-style desk. He was nice enough to take the time to show us his work area, which doubles as a live-streaming station he uses with his wife.

What's in your PC?

CPU - Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-2600 CPU @ 3.4GHz

Motherboard - Asus

Memory - 16GB DD3

Drives - 256GB SSD, 2TB HDD

Video - GeForce GTX 660 Ti

Power Supply - Cooler Master Gold 800W

Case - Cooler Master mid-case

Display - DELL Ultra Sharp 30"

Mouse - Logitech MX518, 8 button mouse

Keyboard - DELL

Camera - Logitech Pro 9000

Mic - Blue Yeti

I went shopping a while back for all of the parts and assembled my machine myself.

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

We live in an old Victorian home in San Francisco. It was built in 1888 and doesn't have a private office room to spare. Many places in San Francisco are fairly small and space is at a premium. Because of that, I came up with the idea to put the computers in bookshelves. I designed and crafted custom shelves that allow for a table to drop down then fold up into the shelves to be put away. We have curtains lining the shelves that can be pulled closed.

My wife and I have our computers right next to each other. We often stream ourselves playing games over on Twitch.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Always within reach of my desk is anything I could need. More and more, the things I desire are built into computers. I still prefer to use a hand calculator and to listen to music on my stereo, but most things are now on my PC. That said, within reach are: the latest Gundam model I'm working on, my ukulele, and a nice bottle of scotch.

What are you playing right now?

Recently, I've been playing Rogue Wizards, a game by my friend Colin Day. I'm really enjoying it. When I'm not playing that, I'm playing FTL or Marvel Heroes.

What's your favorite game and why?

My favorite PC games of all time are Ultima IV, Angband, Doom, Everquest, and Master of Orion. Each one of them offered a unique experience I had never played before that was way beyond anything offered in any game before them.