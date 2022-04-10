Shotgun some cosmic horrors in Forgive Me Father

Audio player loading…

A dark retro-FPS in a comic-book inflected world, we've had our eyes on Forgive Me Father (opens in new tab) for a while now, and it's finally out. After a journey in the dreamlands of early access, Forgive Me Father just released this week. Following the loose story of some main characters investigating a predictably fish-and-tentacle-y cult, Forgive Me Father mostly has you chewing up lots of monsters and spitting them out... if you're pretty good at retro-style shooting.

Oh Hard, at least, the headshots really seemed to matter. Running out of ammo turned me from shooter to survival horror pretty quick. On the other hand, racking up madness turns the game into survival horror for the enemies as you turn on a powerful ability, like a flaming angel sword, or what have you.

Early reviews from players are pretty positive, though some criticize the overall level design or intricacies of the level-up and upgrade system. You can find Forgive Me Father on Epic (opens in new tab), GOG (opens in new tab), and Steam. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Byte Barrel)