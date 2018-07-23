Shenmue 3 hits $7 million stretch goal, adds assisted combat mode

In May, Shenmue 3 was delayed into 2019. And while delays can be frustrating, it's worth noting every setback faced by this game affords it more time to accrue more money. Shenmue 3's combined Kickstarter and Slacker Backer drive has now surpassed $7 million.

Which means it's getting assisted combat. Named 'Battle System Expanded: AI Battling', Shenmue 3's latest Stretch Goal is designed to aid players who aren't familiar with fighting games.

Its latest backer update explains: "This control system lets you automatically unleash the perfect technique in response to the opponent's positioning and distance. R&D for this system is based on Yu Suzuki's concept for players who are not used to fighting games or for those who want a full immersion battle experience. This battle system is highly compatible with, and will be an extension to the current battle system."

At present, the action-adventure 'em up's Stretch Goal list extends to $11 million—with expanded areas, new jobs and new mini-games all possible. Should the campaign accumulate another $1.8 million, totalling $8.8 million, it'll become the highest grossing videogame Kickstarter project of all time.

Due at some stage next year, here's Shenmue 3's system requirements and a handful of screenshots. More information lives on Shenmue 3's official site.