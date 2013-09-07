Shadow Warrior gets a 'wangtastic' new trailer, flaunts fish physics and destructible bikes

Shadow Warrior's new trailer is not only a great showcase for Flying Wild Hog's upcoming reboot - it's also a brilliant pisstake of all those 'next-gen' engine trailers that will literally zoom in on a puddle to impress. This video focuses on the "under-appreciated features" of the gory throwback, including "advanced fish physics" and "next-gen tree sway". The game's puddles, meanwhile, remain woefully last-gen.

As previously mentioned , Shadow Warrior is out September 26th, which is a 3.6 on the Far-Awayness scale.