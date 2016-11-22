Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun demo now available on Steam and GOG

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is a fine example of what you might reasonably call a non-traditional Daedalic Entertainment game. The publisher is generally known for point-and-click adventures, but this is "a hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period," in which players must control a team of five unique assassins who are out to gank the enemies of the emperor.

The team includes a ninja, a samurai, a geisha, a "street child," and a marksman wielding a primitive, but nonetheless quite effective, rifle. Each character will have his or her own "unique story," and they'll have to learn to work together in order to function effectively. "Over the course of many missions, trust is won and friendships are made," the Steam page says. "The characters develop their own dynamic and each member will have to face their own personal demons."

Shadow Tactics, which is actually being developed by The Last Tinker: City of Colors studio Mimimi Productions, is still a couple of weeks away—it's set to release on December 6—but you can give it a rip now through the demo that arrived today on Steam and GOG. It covers the entire first level, plus about ten minutes of the second, and it's a big download, too, weighing in at 2.8GB—something to keep in mind if you have a slow connection or a tight data cap. I haven't tried it myself yet, but the response on Steam so far seems pretty positive. And "free" is a pretty positive selling point, too. Find out more at shadow-tactics.com, and enjoy a gameplay walkthrough below.