Seize power with TERA's intriguing political system

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6acSgEyP1zs

Do you fancy yourself a born leader? What if you could prove it, without the fake photo smiles, baby-kissing, or mud-slinging of real world politics? With TERA's upcoming political system, you can set out on a campaign for control from the comfort of your butt-contoured chair. In this exclusive video, hear from TERA producer Chris Hager as he explains the ins-and-outs of taking office in an MMO. Whether you attain leadership through brute force or popularity, you'll have a heck of a time working to please the people and get the server population on your side. But hey—isn't that what politics are all about?