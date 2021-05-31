Secretlab's best gaming chair is going cheap in its End of Financial Year sale

The Secretlab Titan Softweave comes in at number one in our list of the best gaming chairs, with our experts noting its "comfortable temperature regulation," and "built-in adjustable lumbar". Basically, it's a damn comfy chair, usurping Secretlab's other comfy chair—the Omega—as our all-time fave only recently. If you need more convincing, read our review.

Of course, it ain't cheap, but now might be the time to bite: Secretlab's Australian store is currently offering the Secretlab Titan Softweave for AU$614, which is AU$35 cheaper than it usually goes for. It's part of the company's End of Financial Year sale, which is offering discounts on pretty much everything on its site. Best of all, shipping is free to "select states"—which includes all of Sydney at least, we can confirm.

The same discount applies to all variations of the Secretlab Omega, which comes in as our second favourite gaming chair (they're good at this chair business, Secretlab). So for example, you can get the Secretlab Omega with 2.0 PU Leather for AU$514, or the SoftWeave Fabric variety for AU$564 (the NAPA Leather model is pricey, but you're getting a bigger discount at AU$949, down from AU$1,349).

Again, everything is on sale, so go forth and browse if you're in the market for a good gaming chair.