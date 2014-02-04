Satya Nadella is Microsoft's new CEO, focused on cloud, mobile

Microsoft's new CEO is a man named Satya Nadella, and if you don't follow tech news chances are you haven't heard of him until just now. He's been with the company for 22 years—almost half his life—and is the company's third CEO, following Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates .

Nadella takes the CEO position after having worked on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure, which supports Bing, Office, and Xbox. His background with cloud development is probably one of the big reasons he was selected for the role. It's the direction we're headed and have been heading in for a few years now, as your complete reliance on Gmail and Google Docs clearly proves.

In his first letter to Microsoft employees, Nadella indicated that the company's future is in cloud computing and mobile devices. "In our early history, our mission was about the PC on every desk and home, a goal we have mostly achieved in the developed world," he said. "Today we're focused on a broader range of devices. . .The opportunity ahead will require us to reimagine a lot of what we have done in the past for a mobile and cloud-first world, and do new things."

These are all safe, predictable statements in the grand scheme of the tech industry, but it might not be what you want to hear if you had the misfortune of using Windows 8, which so far Nadella hasn't addressed. However, last we heard, it was going to be pushed out by Windows 9 as soon as April 2015 .