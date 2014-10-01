Popular

Satellite Reign reappears with lengthy pre-alpha footage

It's been months since we last saw Satellite Reign. Don't worry, it isn't dead; that's just what they want you to think. The Syndicate spiritual successor has emerged from its shadowy base of operations with a nine-minute video showing an uneventful stroll around cybertown, and an un-uneventful infiltration of a compound.

"All of the usual pre-alpha disclaimers apply," write the 5 Lives team. "nothing in the video is final, performance optimisations are ongoing, and so on. Interested? Take a look!"

Satellite Reign appeared on Kickstarter last year, where it raised $460,000. A playable build will be going out to alpha-level backers "

