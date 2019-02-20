Samsung's new Mixed Reality headset is just $300 right now

Windows Mixed Reality headsets are a great option for PC VR gaming, especially if you don't want to spend an obnoxious amount of money. Samsung's Odyssey Plus headset is the best one currently available, and now it's $200 off at B&H Photo—dropping the price to just $299.

The Odyssey Plus was announced last year and has two 90Hz 3.5-inch AMOLED screens (one for each eye)—each with a resolution of 1440x1600. That's a higher resolution than the original HTC Vive (1080x1200 per eye) and Oculus Rift (1080x1200 per eye). It's the same resolution as the new HTC Vive Pro, which currently costs $800. The display also uses Samsung's 'anti-screen door effect' technology, which makes the spaces between pixels less visible.

Sound is just as important as visuals in VR games, and the Odyssey Plus has built-in AKG-tuned headphones and a microphone array. No need to fit your favorite headphones on top of the VR headset.

If you're not familiar with Mixed Reality, you can play just about any Steam VR title, as well as games listed on the Microsoft Store. It's a great way to get into VR gaming.

