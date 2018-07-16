Samsung's high-end Mixed Reality headset is $100 off right now (update: sold out)

Update: this deal is now sold out.

Every single Windows Mixed Reality VR headset has the same specifications—except the Samsung HMD Odyssey. It's the highest-end Mixed Reality headset you can buy, on par with an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. Right now, you can get it for $399 on Amazon, $100 less than the MSRP.

The HMD Odyssey has two OLED 1440x1600 displays per eye, with a combined resolution of 2880x1600. That beats the Oculus Rift and original HTC Vive, as both have a resolution of 2160x1200. It also features built-in AKG headphones, an integrated microphone array, and two motion controllers.

You can see the headset's system requirements here. All Mixed Reality headsets are compatible with SteamVR. You can buy the HMD Odyssey from Amazon.