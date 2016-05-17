Salt and Sanctuary, a 2D Dark Souls tribute, is now on Steam

A neat platformer hit the PlayStation Store last month in the form of Salt and Sanctuary, a 2D Metroidvania heavily inspired by the Dark Souls series. After several promises that the game would hit PC eventually, Ska Studios has rolled it out on Steam today.

To say the game is inspired by Dark Souls is a bit of an understatement: it's more a direct tribute. The setting is heavily reminiscent of Souls, as is the methodical approach to combat. The game features more than 600 weapons in an interconnected world dotted with very difficult bosses, and despite the slightly whimsical character art, the game is as relentlessly bleak as From Software's games.

Developed by the studio responsible for Charlie Murder and The Dishwasher games, Salt and Sanctuary is currently 10% off to celebrate launch (that's $16.19). Check out a trailer below: