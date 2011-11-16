Saints Row: The Third launch trailer revels in its own insanity

[VAMS id="CnCail16BQm4I"]

Saints Row 3 has been released in North America and VG247 have spotted a demented celebratory launch trailer. This one is short but sweet, at least compared to the earlier seven minute gameplay trailer . Pay careful attention and you'll spot some of the highlights mentioned in Tom S's Saints Row 3 review . The autotuned pimp is hard to miss, but the car tiger and the cloned Russian super soldiers only appear briefly. That sentence really tells you everything you need to know about Saints Row: The Third.

Those of you outside the UK must have your hands on Saints Row by now, what do you think?