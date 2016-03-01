Rollercoaster Tycoon World video showcases DIY theme park creation

Atari's new Rollercoaster Tycoon World video takes a closer look at how players will be able to create their own in-game content, including objects, scenery, and “peeps,” and then share them with the world through the Steam Workshop. I'm always a bit dubious when I'm told how easy content creation will be, but Atari seems committed to keeping the process as simple as possible. Those with the time, skills, and applicable software can create and import brand-new content, but it's also possible to just snag a model online and use the RCTW plugin to import it into the game.

“Historically, the RollerCoaster Tycoon community has really embraced the idea of customization. Supporting user-generated content in RollerCoaster Tycoon World allows players to simulate real life and bring their own visions to the game,” Rollercoaster Tycoon World Executive Producer Matt Labunka said. “Building that UGC functionality has been an integral part of the development process, with Steam Workshop integrated directly into the game UI.”

Last November, Atari delayed the release of Rollercoaster Tycoon World to early 2016, but there's still no word on when it will be ready to go. “While the UGC feature is an important part of RCTW, there are a lot of areas that we continue to take feedback from the community on and are working hard to optimize before release,” Labunka said. “Because that work continues to unfold, we are still determining details of the launch and plan to share more on the timeline with fans on the RCTW blog.”

