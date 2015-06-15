Rockstar rolls out new cheat detection systems in GTA Online

Rockstar would like to remind everyone that cheating in Grand Theft Auto Online is a Very Bad Thing, and could result in a trip to the cheater pool, or even a temporary or permanent ban from the game for those caught doing it. It also warned that your odds of being caught have recently gone up, thanks to some new tricks up its sleeve that will help it determine who's breaking the rules, and deal with them accordingly.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to combat cheating and griefing, we have recently implemented new systems to allow us to more efficiently detect and target any players found running mods and cheat programs within GTA Online," Rockstar wrote in an update posted today. "As a reminder, any attempt to tamper with the behavior of GTA Online by installing or executing mods, scripts, or other exploits, modifying the game files or manipulating the game in any way while it is executing will result in disciplinary action including but not limited to time in the cheater pool, bans and potential suspension of your account."

The "cheater pool" is an isolated section of the game to which Rockstar temporarily banishes those who cheat, but don't cheat so egregiously as to warrant an outright ban. The studio also thanked members of the GTA Online community for doing their part by reporting the unscrupulous via the in-game menu or at GTAOnlineBanhammer@rockstargames.com.