Rocket League gets apocalyptic 'Chaos Run' map today

After weeks playing Fallout 4, exposure to bright colours can be a bit confronting. Never fear though, because next time you jump into Rocket League there will be a new DLC pack awaiting, offering an apocalypse themed arena full of soothing, inoffensive brown hues.

The 'Chaos Run' DLC pack is available today and, in addition to the arena pictured above, there's two new battle-cars in the form of 'Ripper' and 'Grog'. There are also six new decals for each of these, and two paint types, wheels, rocket trails, toppers and antennas. Basically, you can deck your battle cars out in all manner of misanthropic wasteland garb.

The pack will set you back US$3.99. There's also a patch to usher in the DLC, which replaces the main menu theme and setting, and removes Timewarp and Beach Ball from the Mutator Mashup playlist, among other things.

Later this month the Snow Day mode will roll out, which replaces the giant ball with a giant hockey puck. Oh, and Portal-related cosmetics are coming too. What a strange, fascinating universe Rocket League resides in.