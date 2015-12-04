Rock Band on Oculus Rift is happening

Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey took the stage at The Game Awards earlier tonight to announce a virtual reality version of Rock Band. Yep. He described standing on stage, looking out at the audience, and how great that is—but we're not actually sure how you play it in that context.

However Rock Band VR works, we can't help but be charmed by Luckey, with his signature shorts and sandals, in the announcement video above.

There's still no solid date on the Oculus Rift's release, but Luckey reiterated that it'll be out in Q1 2016.