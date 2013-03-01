Riot - spread anarchy or enforce peace in this "playable documentary"

Inspired by real-life social unrest in places like Italy, Greece and Egypt, Riot aims to show you "both sides of the fight", letting you pick either protester or police as anarchy spreads across the world. It's being lead by former Valve cinematographer and editor Leonard Menchiari - who has first hand experience of the Egyptian protests - and aims to ask questions about the cause and spread of violent action.

"What is that triggers such a strife? What does a cop feel during the conflict? In 'Riot', the player will experience both sides of a fight in which there is no such thing as 'victory' or 'defeat'."

Details on how it will play are currently light, but in an interview with The Verge , designer Mattia Traverso says it will be a "simple" real-time strategy, with varying objectives based on the scenario. "There will be moments in which the police will have to use the least amount of violence as possible, and the same goes for the rioters. The rioters are there to spread a message, not to fight the police." Traverso also reveals that player choices may have consequences later on, with early violence having potential consequences down the line.

The game has already exceeded its IndieGoGo funding target of $15,000, but with 16 days remaining, there's still time to contribute. Riot is being developed for PC, iOS and Android.