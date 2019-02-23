Respawn 'discussing' fix for uneven Apex Legends hitboxes

Apex Legends players have discovered that the hitbox for Pathfinder, the loveable robot, is much bigger than it should be, at least in the game's tutorial. As you can see in the video above from Youtuber SookieSpy, shooting close to Pathfinder's body, or even between its legs, registers as a hit whereas the same isn't true for Bloodhound. It's especially apparent around the feet, and you can harm Pathfinder by shooting a way in front of its toes.

When questioned about the "disproportionate hitboxes between legends" yesterday on Reddit, a Respawn community manager said the development team were "aware of it and we were actually discussing it today".

"I can't say anything more for now but we hear you guys," they said, which makes it sound like the issue isn't just specific to the training mode.

It appears the team has also addressed players being able to travel further than intended from the balloon jump towers. Previously, if you looked straight up when you launched and used free look to steer (holding down the right mouse button), your character's jetpacks acted as if you were still aiming straight up, and gave you a distance boost when you approached the ground.

