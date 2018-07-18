Resident Evil series enjoys scary good savings on Fanatical

Everything we know about the Resident Evil 2 remake intrigues me. Everything I've read about the Resi 4 HD Project mod amazes me. And (almost) every game in the Resident Evil series on sale excites me.

It's a busy time for Capcom's flagship survival horror series, and, as part of its Capcom Sale, Fanatical has discounted everything from Resident Evil 0's HD remaster to last year's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Andy loved the latter in his 90-scored review, praising its "tense and refined survival horror" and "brilliantly bleak, grimy atmosphere". I really enjoyed it, and its first-person perspective viewpoint, but found its combat cumbersome and frustrating, particularly in its latter third. It's on sale for £11.99/your regional equivalent, with a 40 percent discount.

I also thoroughly enjoyed 2015's Resident Evil HD Remaster (£6.39, 60 percent off)—and I'd even go to bat for the following year's Resident Evil 0 Remaster (also £6.39 with 60 percent off), despite Andy's reservations. Aye, it's got some batshit storylines, but I like its focus on inventory management and push-and-pull cooperative puzzles.

The wonderful Resident Evil 4—Ultimate HD Edition is on sale for just £3.74, 75 percent less its recommended price. And Resi 5 and Resi 6 come in at £3.49 and £4.99 respectively. The Resident Evil series has always been a bit out there, but Chris Redfield's QTE man-versus-boulder set piece in number five was a stroke too far for me.

Also on sale are Resident Evil Revelations (£5.51) and Revelations 2 (£11.99). I haven't played either, but have heard good things. I might take this opportunity to do so. While I decide, check out the Resident Evil games ranked from worst to best.

After that, visit Fantaical's Capcom Sale—which runs from now through Monday, July 24 and also knocks down the Street Fighter, Marvel vs Capcom, and Devil May Cry series, among others.