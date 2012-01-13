Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City trailer shows new multiplayer modes and old faces

Resident Evil did a fantastic job of re-inventing itself from its sluggish survival horror roots for Resident Evil 4, even though the resulting PC port was pretty shoddy. Raccoon City features Resi 4's familiar over-the-shoulder viewpoint, but promises a much greater multiplayer focus.

The trailer shows a lot of familiar foes, including the long-tongued Licker and those great big Tyrant blokes, and there's a Heroes mode that will let you play as old school Resi heroes like Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine. As the name suggests, it's set in Resident Evil 2's Raccoon city as well, making it a bit of a nostalgia-fest for Resident Evil fans. Hopefully the constant call-backs won't smother a series with a proven ability to evolve. A PC version of Operation Raccoon City has been confirmed, but there's no release date yet. It's due out on consoles at the end of March.