Resident Evil 6 screenshots show new enemies and tentacle arms

We don't know a huge amount about Resident Evil 6 yet, but we do know that it's going to be quite blurry. Let's do a quick experiment. Turn your head slightly. Did the world dissolve into an incomprehensible smear? No? Then your brain settings have motion blur turned off by default. This visual effect has ruined more screenshots than bad textures have, and can make it hard to see what's going on while playing as well.

Still, behind all that fuzz, there are some mean new enemies in the latest round of Resi 6 screenies, including the tentacled-armed J'avo. These ugly beasts are a lot smarter than zombies. They have a basic grasp of language and teamwork, and can regenerate mangled limbs into even more dangerous forms. The first five screenshots offer a flip book portrayal of what will happen to you if one of those arms gets hold of you. Take a look.