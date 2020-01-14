Resident Evil 3 Remake trailer reintroduces the Nemesis and friends

Resident Evil 3 Remake is only a few months away from launch, so Capcom has released a new trailer and blog post that gives us a good look at the hideous Nemesis (too good a look, honestly), as well his his other monstrous buds and the heroes they want to snack on. Check out the trailer above.

If this will be your first time playing through Resident Evil 3, you might find the brief character and monster bios helpful. You may have already faced the Nemesis' predecessor, our pal Mr. X, but the Nemesis has some extra enhancements that make him a bit more intimidating than his well-dressed bud, not least of which is a flamethrower.

Less interesting are the human characters, a bunch of grim soldiers, mercs and survivors. None of them have gross tentacles or flamethrowers the size of a person, and thus they aren't worth our attention.

Expect more details as the April 3 release date approaches.