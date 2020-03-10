Resident Evil 3 Remake – the cheapest way to get it on PC in Australia

Resident Evil 3 releases in Australia on April 3, which is far enough away to prepare for the inevitable trauma the Nemesis will dish out. The game won't be getting a physical release in Australia, so if you're planning to turn up at EB Games or JB Hi-Fi at 9am on April 3, well: don't bother.

Buying Resident Evil 3 for PC is an unusually simple affair: there are pre-order bonuses in the form of a 'Classic Costume Pack', which is entirely cosmetic, and of course, Resident Evil Resistance, the 4v1 multiplayer take on the series, comes bundled with every copy. But there isn't much in the way of Deluxe or Super-Deluxe or Royalty-Only Editions, which is a relief.

The prices below are all pre-order prices, and all redeem the game on Steam.

Green Man Gaming – AU$69.53 (use MAYHEM discount code at check out)

Fanatical – AU$73.10

Steam – AU$92.95

Not a lot of choice at this stage, though that Green Man Gaming discount code does result in a nice slice off – at the time of writing, without the discount code it's usually AU$79.01 on GMG. While you wait for the game to release, here's everything we know about it.

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games.