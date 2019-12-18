Resident Evil 3 Remake system requirements are very manageable

(Image credit: Capcom)

The minimum system requirements for Resident Evil 3 Remake are out, and the good news is that if you can run its predecessor, you can definitely run this too. The minimum specs are pretty much identical, though the recommended specs for the newer game are yet to be published.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches April 3, 2020, and comes bundled with Resident Evil Resistance, which is a forthcoming asymmetrical multiplayer take on the series (think Dead by Daylight, Friday the 13th). Everything you need to know about the remake is collected on this handy page.

Without further ado, here are the specs via Steam:

Minimum requirements