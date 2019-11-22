Popular

Resident Evil 3 Remake is apparently in development

It could be out as early as next year.

Following the success of Resident Evil 2 Remake, it looks like Capcom has moved onto its sequel. A report from YouTube channel Spawn Wave claims that a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is currently in development. 

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Even before the launch of Resident Evil 2 Remaster, Capcom said it had plans to explore more remakes; plans that were likely solidified after Resident Evil 2's sales of nearly five million. 

Resident Evil 3 originally launched in September '99, so an announcement this September would have been perfectly timed, but it's come and gone with no official word from Capcom. There was less than a two year gap between 2 and 3 the first time around, and if Capcom was planning on a similar cadence, a 2020 release date could be possible.

If all these remakes aren't doing it for you, Capcom is also working on Project Resistance, an asymmetrical multiplayer spin-off that sees Mr. X chasing a bunch of teens. It's a pretty big departure for the series, so if you're looking for something a bit more traditional, you'll have to be content with the remakes for now. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
