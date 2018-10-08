Popular

Resident Evil 2 remake unveils reworked and downright terrifying Licker

By

That's some meticulous attention to detail.

The scene showcased above has to be one of the most terrifying cut scenes in survival horror history. And while Resi aficionados often recall that head-turning Spencer Mansion zombie as the series' most iconic fright, nothing comes close to our first encounter with the second game's Licker species for me.   

The Resident Evil 2 remake's reworked version of the familiar slack-tongued beast is, as you might expect, a sight to behold.

Go on, take a look. I'm right behind you, I swear.   

I'm well into the attention to detail here—the Licker's slithering, uneven tongue; its torn skin and visible tendons, bone and muscle sinew; its overlapping teeth, oversized feet and talons. I'm into it. And I'm petrified. But I wouldn't want it any other way. 

Here are some more stills, courtesy of Twitter person Nibel:

Furthermore, we already know the RE 2 remake will include Tofu, Hunk and that big bastard alligator—and I'm more on board with every new feature I read on what else is in store. This from Kyle Campbell on how the Resident Evil 2 remake is a gross and truly scary spin on the original's campy horror is well worth your time.

The Resident Evil 2 remake is due January 29, 2019.  

