Resident Evil 2 Remake mod restores the classic UI

The Resident Evil 2 Remake gave a facelift to every aspect of the original, including the UI. It's now much sleeker, and easier to navigate—but that hasn't stopped some fans feeling nostalgia for the menus of 1998.

If you're one of them, then you should grab a new mod called Classic UI, which reverses many of the changes, giving you a retro health bar, classic save icons with character portraits, and the original Resident Evil 2 logo, alongside other tweaks. Watch it in action in the video above.

You can grab it here, courtesy of modder Crazy Potato.

If you're looking for other Resident Evil 2 Remake mods, you're in luck: there's a first-person mod if you want extra terror, a fixed camera angle mod that makes the action even more tense and, best of all, a mod that adds DMX. Seriously.