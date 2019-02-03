Resident Evil 2 Remake looks even more tense with fixed camera angles

The Resident Evil 2 Remake ditched the original's fixed camera angles for an over-the-shoulder view, which helps makes it feel like a completely different game. But some fans are pining for the claustrophobia and added tension that comes from fixed cameras, and one player has even begun work modding them into the remake. The results looks fantastic—the modder says it'll be difficult to create a version for the full game, but I hope they stick with it.

You can see it in action above. Impressively, there's no dead spots anywhere, and having an broader view of each room is a chance to see just how well-crafted the remake's world is. As modder Enveloping Sounds says in another one of their videos, creating a fixed camera angle mod for the whole game will be tricky, mainly because of how dark the remake is. "The near pitch black lighting in certain areas of the police station was designed with the over-the-shoulder view and flashlight in mind. Much of the environmental detail simply isn't visible [with fixed cameras], so you'd have to add tons of light sources around all the blacked-out areas."

They also reckon you'd have to revamp the control scheme to make aiming easier: there's a reason early Resident Evil games had tank controls, after all. It's not clear whether they plan to turn it into a full project, but the positive comments on their videos suggest it'd find an audience.

You can check out another clip below, or head over to Enveloping Sounds' YouTube channel to watch all five videos.