Resident Evil 2 Reborn fan remake shuts down

Remember Resident Evil 2 Reborn, the fan-made, Unreal Engine 4-powered remake of Resident Evil 2 we told you about last month? It featured brand new 3D models, particle effects, and lighting, plus updated textures, sound effects, animations, and more, all of it visible in an impressive, ten minute gameplay trailer. It looked good, it sounded good, and it's not actually going to happen.

InvaderGames, the team behind the RE2 Reborn project, revealed on Facebook earlier today (via VG247) that Capcom has asked it to pull the plug. But while this sort of cease-and-desist business usually results in disappointment, in this case everyone is quite happy to do so: Capcom requested the project be halted because, as it revealed last week, it's working on an official Resident Evil 2 Remake.

"Contrary to what might be thought, this is wonderful news for us and, as fans, we're so happy that Capcom has decided to take the lead of the project and to develop the remake awaited for years by everybody (nobody could bring back to life the masterpiece of 1998 better than the creators themselves). Meanwhile as developers, we're honoured to announce that we've been officially invited to meet Capcom," InvaderGames wrote. "Capcom called us up in advance of the announcement and asked us if we would mind stopping the project as they had longer term plans for a Resident Evil 2 Remake. They have invited us to a meeting to discuss further ideas."

InvaderGames also implied that it might be directly involved in the creation of Resident Evil 2 Remake. "We hope to focus soon on the biggest professional chance that we could get," the message states, along with a promise of more news soon. Aren't happy endings grand?