Resident Evil 2 Remake producer details how Leon and Claire have been reinvented for the remake

New details about Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday.

Twitterer Ateliermatangi was at the Resident Evil panel and captured a range of concept and environmental art, as well as sharing snippets of game producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi's presentation, in which he explained why the remake of Resident Evil 2 came to fruition due to "overwhelming fan demand", and how the team used the original key art for inspiration whilst ensuring the remake has its own identity, too.

The panel also explained how the team were keen to scale back Leon Kennedy's hero persona and emphasise his "youthfulness" to ensure he "fits the new world", and how Claire Redfield's character and clothing were refreshed for the remake, which includes "ditch[ing] the hot pants" for a "biker ninja" image. Many of the zombies, too, were redesigned for the remake, with some modelled on members of the development team.

For the full breakdown—including fan photos of a load of previously unseen artwork—head on over to Ateliermatangi's twitter thread, or take a sneaky peek at the PlayStation Blog.