Red Orchestra made a profit from pre-orders alone

Speaking at GDC, Vice President of Tripwire interactive, Alan Wilson, has explained that Red Orchestra recouped its costs before the game actually went on sale.

Wilson said the developers originally had difficulties finding a publisher for Red Orchestra because "people didn't believe it would actually make money."

The developer continued: "In fact, all of our costs were recouped in pre-orders alone."

Red Orchestra began life as a mod in 2004. It won the Make Something Unreal competition in 2005 before getting released as a full retail project in 2006. A sequel to the WWII FPS, Red Orchestra 2 is due out this year. Read our preview here .