Raven says Warzone's infinite stim glitch has been fixed, and maybe it has, who knows at this point

I'm feeling a bout of déjà vu right now, how about you? In October of 2020 I wrote about how Infinity Ward said Warzone's infinite stim exploit had been fixed. Briefly, it's based on a glitch that gives you infinite tactical items (including healing stims) if you throw a grenade, pick it up, die, and then get revived. Rich explains it more fully in his article about how Warzone's infinite stim glitch just keeps recurring after it popped back up again earlier this month. That's in addition to the time it returned in January, and in November before that.

The latest set of patch notes are up on Treyarch's website, although with a note that they'll be migrating to Raven Software's site in the future, and they're the team responsible for it. The patch notes begin by mentioning there's a "New fix to remove infinite stim glitch" and that the "Issue stemmed from players getting stuck in throwback state after throwing back a live grenade". But you'd be forgiven for taking that with a grain of salt, given the exploit's recurrences so far.

The patch also tweaks match bonus and kill XP in Kingslayer mode to bring it closer to that of Verdansk BR, part of a broader effort to normalize XP across modes. Here are the rest of the changes.