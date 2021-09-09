Rampart crashes a giant tank into Apex Legends next week

Apex Legends' foul-mouthed mechanic Rampart is the star of next week's Evolution Collection Event, crashing a land cruiser into World's Edge and gaining some sorely-needed buffs.

Kicking off next Tuesday, September 14th, Evolution adds a new Town Takeover (character-specific themed locations) to World's Edge. Dubbed Big Maude, this rolling shop features vending machines to pick up fully kitted-out weapons at various tiers. There's also a paintball course set up just outside the parking spot, though something tells me this may be a more lethal paintball setup than the usual affair.

Evolution also gives Rampart an heirloom in the form of a whopping great wrench, but it looks like she's been given a few tune-ups herself. As one of the more static Legends, Rampart has been in need of a rework for some time—and now she's getting one in the form of a more versatile minigun.

Her ultimate, Sheila, can now be deployed as a handheld minigun. It'll take longer to spin-up and only features one mag, but you'll be able to set it back down at any point (though once it's down, it's down for good).

Rampart's takeover isn't exclusive to battle royale, either, with Rampart’s Arenas Extravaganza mixing up arenas with discounted special weapons. Being a collection event Evolution also comes with new skins, painting Wraith, Octane, Pathfinder, Fuse, Bangalore, Rampart and Lifeline in wonderfully garish neon getups.

Evolution arrives next Tuesday and will run for two weeks, marking the middle of the current season. Sadly, the Evolution patch also sees the end of a fan-favourite movement technique, though some players have achieved even more absurd velocities by way of private, modded servers.