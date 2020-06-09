Rainbow Six Siege’s next operators leaked in new video

Grab some buckets, because the rest of Rainbow Six Siege’s 2020 operators are leaking hard. After some early suggestions that Season 3’s operator would be a Splinter Cell crossover character, the latest leaks making the rounds paint a clearer picture of what the next two seasons bring to the table—an attacker with a drill camera and a defender with a robotic arm and laser gates.

Information about seasons 3 and 4 are coming from two different fronts: word-of-mouth from leakers and a new video that seems to support what these sources are saying. The most reliable word comes from seasoned leaker Kormora , who says the attacker has a “drilled [sic] camera that sees through walls.” The only hint they were given about the Season 4 defender is one word—lasers.

Warning: You'll probably want to mute the audio.

This brings us to Saturday, when a hilariously grainy, 17-minute gameplay video was uploaded by Gamer Felonies, the same channel that leaked early gameplay of Siege’s Grand Larceny event months prior. The new video shows off direct gameplay of Season 3’s Splinter Cell attacker, codenamed Scout, and Season 4’s Thai defender, Aruni. Shaky camera work and the 144p resolution of the video make it extremely difficult to make out any details, but it seems consistent with Kormora’s claims.

For the good of everyone who doesn’t want to melt their eyeballs, Reddit user PapaCapinya poured over the footage and yanked out some interesting observations on both Scout and Aruni. Scout’s appearance seems to match a leak from weeks earlier that the community thought was an elite skin for Buck. To be fair, it’s an easy mistake to make given the chiseled face and beard.

Scout’s primary weapon is apparently a new rifle called the SC3000X, despite displaying what is likely placeholder art of Fuze/Ace’s AK-12 assault rifle. The “SC” classification should sound familiar to diehard Splinter Cell fans. It’s the same name as the highly-customized rifles that Sam Fisher carries in the series. If this is indeed a brand new gun, it’d be the first weapon added since Kali’s sniper rifle last year.

Sam Fisher’s SC-20K from Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (Image credit: Ubisoft)

We also get a glimpse of Scout’s gadget, which seems to be a handheld launcher with a green-tinted sight (yet another possible Splinter Cell reference). This is presumably Scout’s special camera launcher that can drill through walls. The video doesn’t show the gadget in clear action, but the player in control does switch to some sort of camera with a night vision-like filter after firing the launcher at another player. His custom observation tool with green accenting is also a solid hint that Scout deals in cameras.

The video’s thumbnail gives us a much better look at the Season 4 defender, Aruni. That name comes directly from the operator screen in the video, though it’s always possible that’s a codename. Aruni’s gadget isn’t seen in the video, but on the operator select screen, it’s called the Laser Reinforcement. The proper name seen in-game is the Surya Gate. It seems that Aruni can plant up to four of these on doors, windows, and perhaps walls. A laser-powered reinforcement could be a radical new tool for defense depending on its functionality.

Scout's supposed camera launcher (Image credit: BofaDN on Imgur)

More interesting is Aruni’s robotic arm. In the video, we can see her breaking barricades with a single strike from her left arm and punching out holes the size of basketballs in walls. It’s hard to get a good look at the arm, but the high-res shot in the video’s thumbnail looks a lot like the type of robo-arm worn by Big Boss in Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain (hell yeah). The video doesn’t depict any limit on this ability, suggesting it can be used as freely as the standard melee strike for any other operator. She’s also the first defender with a proper DMR—Dokkaebi’s Mk14 EBR.

The entire video takes place on the upcoming Season 3 rework of the Chalet map. PapaCapinya also included some in-depth observations of differences they noticed in the layout, like an accessible roof and a new staircase in Trophy Room. Check out the full post for more details.

That’s a lot to take in. This is typically the part where I’d tell you to take this all with a grain of salt, but this video feels way too heavy with material to be an elaborate fake. The most suspicious thing about the video is its creepy resemblance to a home video from the 1980s. It’s always possible that these designs will be changed before they’re finally released. Barring that, I think it’s safe to say we’re getting a camera-focused Splinter Cell agent and a Thai defender with Big Boss’ bionic arm later in the year.