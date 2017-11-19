Rainbow Six Siege might ditch friendly fire in casual playlists to stop team killing

Ubisoft is considering removing friendly fire from casual playlists in Rainbow Six Siege in a bid to crack down on toxic team killers, it has said.

It is also planning to revamp the reporting system with "new, granular clarity" so that players can report "a wider variety of behaviour that we want to chastise in the game", brand director Alexandre Remy told PCGamesN.

Remy said that removing friendly fire would make the game better for new players and stop team killing, but it sounds like no final decision has been made, and any changes would be tested by players first.

“It is not yet 100% decided," he said. "We are toying with that idea as a prototype, but it has some consequences, right? It is always a balance, if we decide to move forward with that idea, be sure that it is going to go to test servers first as it is such a heavy decision. Obviously it is something where we want to have feedback before we make it final. Maybe there are also aspects of friendly fire that we have not measured yet that can actually be triggered.”

Ubisoft said way back in 2015 that it had a plan to deal with team killing, which clearly hasn't fully worked. Do you think removing friendly fire is a good idea?