Rainbow Six Siege is 'here to stay' after hitting 20 million registered players

Since its late 2015 launch, Rainbow Six Siege has bolstered its environmental destruct 'em up grounds with new DLC, new operators, new maps and a host of substantial updates. It's now surpassed 20 million registered players, and now also enjoys 2.3 million daily active users. As such, Ubisoft has now labelled Siege "a shooter that is here to stay."

As reported by Videogamer, Ubisoft announced the news on its blog. "Our community is growing and so is our ambition to make Siege a shooter that is here to stay," says product director Nicolas Lefebvre. "The next few weeks are very exciting as it marks the culmination of Operation Health and the release of our next season set in Hong Kong."

Of the game's incoming third season, the blog post continues: "Operation Health was an initiative started by the development team to issue a series of fixes and upgrades with the goal of improving the overall Rainbow Six Siege experience. The team has most recently conducted public technical tests to gather information on new servers that will help improve match stability."

Furthermore, Season Three will bring with it two new Operators from the Hong Kong-based Special Duties Unit, one from Poland's Grupa Reagowania, a new map and a range of new weapons.

"New Operators open up new strategic possibilities and challenge players to come up with new tactics, making the start of a new season the perfect time to dive in to the action," the blog adds. If you're yet to get involved, Rainbow Six Siege is £34.99/$39.99 via the Humble Store.