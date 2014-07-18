Rainbow Six Siege gameplay video shows two full multiplayer matches

Rainbow Six Siege looked incredible at E3—good enough to be our favorite game of the show. Awkwardly, though, the footage that Ubisoft had released of the game was pretty choreographed to showcase mechanics and features. That was the case until yesterday, when Ubisoft livestreamed two matches of Rainbow Six Siege—the same demo I played at E3. It was the first live, public demonstration of the multiplayer shooter.

No new information was revealed (other than the tiny detail that players can simultaneously kill one another in the current build, which is interesting to me as a CS:GO player), but the footage, ripped to the YouTube channel above, certainly serves as a more accurate representation of gameplay. Check out our hands-on and this interview for more hard details on the game's systems and design.